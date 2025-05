On this week’s Kilkenny Soccer Podcast, Davy Doyle, Graham Doyle, John McClean, and Damian Raggett look at Evergreen’s march into the Leinster Senior Cup Final and Thomastown United Women’s brilliant Leinster victory.

The lads also look ahead to the KCLR McCalmont Cup, where defending champions Bridge United will face Thomastown United side in a mouth-watering clash.

Plus, a timely discussion on referee respect—why it matters now more than ever. All the latest from the local game—don’t miss it!