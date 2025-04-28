Evergreen have a major final to look forward to.

A dramatic late goal from Mikey Drennan sealed a 1-0 win over Dublin’s Rock Celtic in their O’Neills.com Leinster Junior Cup semi-final.

The Kells Road club now await the outcome of this weekend’s clash between New Oak Boys and Tallaght, which will determine their final opponents.

The pass from @Grinaldo9 and the finish from @mikeydrennan 🔥🔥🔥🍀🍀 Leinster Junior Cup final spot secured 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/MUkZkqMwfC — Evergreen FC (@EvergreenFC) April 27, 2025

It was a weekend to remember for Thomastown as both their men’s and women’s teams picked up crucial victories.

The women’s side secured silverware by defeating Baldoyle 2-1 in the Leinster Junior Shield Final, capping off a strong campaign in style.

Meanwhile, the men’s team booked their place in the KCLR McCalmont Cup final after a hard-fought 2-1 semi-final win over Castlewarren Celtic. They now look ahead to a showdown with defending champions Bridge United, who also came through their semi-final with a 2-1 victory against Clover.