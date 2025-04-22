Everything You Need to Heat Your New Build – in One Integrated Package

Choosing the right heating system from the outset is crucial for comfort, efficiency, and sustainability. By planning ahead and incorporating renewable energy sources, you can reduce your carbon footprint and future-proof your home.

At Grant, we understand how important it is to install a heating system tailored to your new build home. That’s why we offer customised Integrated Heating Packages, designed to meet your needs, maximise efficiency, and ensure long-term comfort – all while ensuring compliance on all required building energy standards.

Grant Integrated Heating Packages for New Builds

Our integrated heating packages combine carefully selected technologies to work in harmony. They typically include the Grant Aerona R290 air-to-water heat pump, hot water storage like the Grant Integrated Unit, and heat emitters such as Grant Uflex underfloor heating, Grant Afinia aluminium radiators, or both. Smart heating controls can also be added for extra convenience. Best of all, this comes as part of our free home heating design service.

How Our Free Design Service Works

At Grant, we take pride in helping you create a heating system that’s fully tailored to your home, lifestyle, and energy goals. Our free home heating design service ensures a seamless experience from planning to installation – and beyond.

1. Heat Loss Calculations

The process starts when you send us your house plans. Our technical specialists will carry out detailed, room-by-room heat loss calculations. This step determines how much heat each space in your home requires, helping us accurately calculate your overall heat load, hot water demand, and the most suitable heat emitters for every room.

2. Product Sizing

Based on the heat loss data; we’ll specify the best-fit products for your property. This includes selecting the correctly sized Aerona R290 air-to-water heat pump, known for its high efficiency and compatibility with building regulations. We also recommend a matching hot water storage solution, such as the Grant Integrated Unit, to ensure seamless system performance.

3. Choosing Heat Emitters

Next, once you have decided if you would like the rooms within your home to be heated by underfloor heating or aluminium radiators or a combination of both, our team will design and size each component accordingly. If desired, we can also integrate smart heating controls, allowing you to manage your home’s comfort with ease and efficiency.

4. Quotation & Compliance

With your home heating design finalised, we will provide a detailed quotation outlining all system components, sized and tailored specifically for your home. This includes your chosen heat pump, hot water cylinder, and heat emitters. All products are available through your local heating and plumbing merchant. The system will be designed in accordance with building regulations to ensure full compliance and peace of mind.

5. Free Commissioning

After installation, Grant will commission your Aerona R290 heat pump on-site – at no extra cost. Our technicial specialist will verify the system set-up, optimise performance, and walk you through the controls so you can get the most out of your new heating solution from day one.

6. Ongoing Customer Support

Our dedicated Service Network and Customer Care team are on hand for continued support with your home heating system. Should you ever need spare parts or advice, your installer can quickly access everything through our network, ensuring your system runs smoothly for years to come.

Building a new home? Send your planning drawings and preferred heat emitters to [email protected] to get started with our free home heating design service.

Think Heating. Think Grant.

