Screen time is bad for children’s mental health

Spending more than three hours a day watching TV or using a digital device is bad for children’s mental health.

This is one of the findings in a new Trinity College Dublin study which examines the impact online activity is having on children.

It also found more young people are using the internet for streaming services rather than for educational purposes.

The reseach found that some digital activities such as gaming, and social medaia had small and insignificant effects compared to platforms such as Youtube, Netlfix or other content.

A leading psychotherapist says online technology for children can be viewed as the equivalent of alcohol for adults.

Psychotherapist Stella O’Malley says there can be benefits but only if used in moderation.

This Emerging Digital Generations? study looks at the habits and impacts of online activity for children who were 9 years old in 2008 and 2018.