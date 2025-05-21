There was excitement and celebration in the air at the recent ShelfLife Grocery Management Awards, held at Dublin’s historic Royal Marine Hotel. The prestigious annual event honours the very best in grocery retail management across Ireland, recognising outstanding individuals for their leadership, innovation, and dedication.

Among the standout winners on the night was Ezolda Chambers of SuperValu Loughboy, who proudly received the HR Manager of the Year award. Ezolda’s recognition comes as no surprise to those who work with her. Described by colleagues as an inspiring leader, Ezolda has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to building a positive workplace culture and supporting her team’s growth and wellbeing.

Her win marks a proud moment not just for SuperValu Loughboy but for the wider Kilkenny community, with many praising her as a role model in retail leadership.

Congratulations to Ezolda and all the other worthy winners who continue to raise the bar in Ireland’s grocery sector.