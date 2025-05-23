A major milestone in one of Ireland’s most ambitious infrastructure projects is unfolding in Waterford today, as the third section of the highly anticipated Sustainable Transport Bridge is hoisted into place.

The 35-metre North Approach span is being installed with the help of the mighty HEBO 9 floating crane, following this week’s successful placement of the two striking 65-metre main spans. Tomorrow will see the final piece of the puzzle — the South Approach span — lifted into position, completing the full 207-metre structure.

This sleek new double-leaf bascule bridge is more than just an engineering feat — it’s a bold step toward a greener, more connected future for the city. Designed to open for river traffic while giving cyclists and pedestrians a seamless link between Ferrybank and the South Quays, the bridge forms the centrepiece of the North Quays Public Infrastructure Project.

Anticipation is already growing, with locals and visitors stopping to watch the dramatic installation unfold along the river. Once completed, the bridge is set to become an iconic feature of Waterford’s skyline — and a vital artery for sustainable transport.

The bridge is on track to open to the public by late 2026, promising not only easier movement across the city, but a striking new symbol of Waterford’s transformation.