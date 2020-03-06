Expansion plans for St Columba’s Hospital get green light

St. Columba’s Hospital in Thomastown is to get a new community nursing unit/ residential care building.

The HSE has been granted planning permission for the new two-story expansion.

There will be 95 en-suite bedrooms for residents as well as dining rooms, kitchenettes, day rooms, and resident areas with family overnight room, visitor’s room.

There will also be a treatment room, a hairdressers salon, Internal courtyards and first floor terrace spaces along with all the staff areas.

Local Councillor Micheal Doyle says it’s a huge boost and the culmination of more than six years of campaigning for it.