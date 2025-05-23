Minister of State Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran has confirmed additional funding for vital flood protection measures in Jenkinstown, Co. Kilkenny.

An extra €69,558 has been approved by the Office of Public Works (OPW) under the Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme, bringing the total funding for the project in Ardaloo to over €148,000.

The works will include the installation of a new flood wall designed to protect four homes — three considered at risk and one that has experienced regular flooding.

Minister Moran said the additional funding reflects the government’s commitment to supporting rural communities facing climate-related challenges:

“This project is a key example of targeted investment helping to protect homes, livelihoods, and peace of mind in vulnerable areas.”

The funding follows assessments by local engineers and public consultation, and work is expected to begin later this year.