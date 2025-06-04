The Fairgreen Shopping Centre is set to reopen today.

It closed on Sunday after a firearm was discharged on the premises after which the gunman, 22-year-old Evan Fitzgerald, took his own life in the carpark.

A young girl also had to be treated at the scene for injuries sustained when she fell while fleeing.

Staff at the centre and in nearby businesses have been praised for how they dealt with the situation as it unfolded.

All of the outlets there, with the exception of Tesco, are due to open their doors for the first time since the shocking incident.

Meanwhile, counselling supports are again being offered to those impacted by Sunday’s shooting in Carlow.

The Health Service Executive’s Psychology staff will be available between 9am and 5pm today at the Primary Care Centre, Shamrock Plaza.

All are welcome – you can reserve a slot and meet a member of the team by calling (056) 773 2000 or drop by the HSE Reception on the 2nd Floor of Carlow Primary Care, Shamrock Plaza, Carlow R93 T8Y6.