Fallen trees and power outages as Storm Barra makes presence felt in Carlow and Kilkenny

Extreme care is needed on the roads today as the impact of Storm Barra is felt locally.

There’s reports of fallen trees, debris, surface water and flooding on a number of local routes.

Trees down in Rathvilly and Bagenalstown earlier have been cleared but there’s reports of a fallen tree in Annamult and at the boardwalk from the Lacken steps on the Dublin Road to Ossory bridge in Kilkenny.

The council say that will be closed in both directions until the storm has passed.

Meanwhile fire crews in Kilkenny were called out to deal with a trampoline that was stuck in power lines on the Castlecomer road earlier.

Public parks across Carlow have closed for the day and Powerstown Civic Amenity Site and Kernanstown Recycling Centre have also shut.

Reminder: Carlow Town Park, Oak Park Forest Park and Tullow Town Park are closing for the next 24 hours. Yellow Weather warning now in place for Carlow. Details below.#StormBarra @kclr96fm @Carlowlive1 @CWnationalist @allaboutcarlow https://t.co/GTBySLtPZt — CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) December 7, 2021

Meanwhile power is out for parts of Carlow and Wicklow.

An outage in Pollerton won’t be resolved until later and there’s a number of border areas with Wicklow affected by powercuts in the wider Baltinglass area.

Schools across Kilkenny and Carlow remain open today but counties in the orange and red alert areas have closures.

The HSE says covid testing at Carlow Youth Centre is cancelled for today but anyone with an appointment there will get a message to inform them their test will take place tomorrow instead.

The test centre at St Dympna’s in Carlow is not impacted and vaccination centres locally are operating as usual.