KCLR News

Family appeal for help in locating missing loved one

Betty Nolan from Rathoe has been missing since 3.25pm yesterday (Saturday)

Photo of Angela Doyle Stuart Angela Doyle Stuart Send an email 28/02/2021

The Fire service and up to 60 locals are leading a co ordinated search this morning in the Rathoe area in Carlow for missing woman Betty Nolan.

Betty Nolan from Rathoe in Co  Carlow has been missing since 3.25pm yesterday Saturday). She left her home on foot and was last seen headed towards Rathoe.

Betty has short blonde hair and is wearing dark grey leggings, a navy blue jacket with white stripes in the hood and navy Asics runners with pink laces. If you see Betty please call her daughter on 087 7562234.

Photo of Angela Doyle Stuart Angela Doyle Stuart Send an email 28/02/2021