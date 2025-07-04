Two famous faces have been added to the Kilkenny lineup ahead of the All Ireland senior hurling semi-final.

The outer wall of Nowlan Park on the Hebron Road now boasts images of greats Henry Shefflin and Tommy Walsh alongside TJ Reid and Liam ‘Chunky’ O’Brien.

It comes as Sunday’s clash of the ash features the local side up against old rivals and neighbours Tipperary – that’s in Croke Park from 4pm. While ahead of that at 1pm both counties’ senior camogie crews face off in the championship quarter final.

Meanwhile, stay tuned for all of the KCLR coverage including a special preview programme this (Friday) evening;