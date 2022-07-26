KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Farm Safety Demo & Exhibition taking place in Leighlinbridge today (Tuesday)
It's taking place in Moanduff at Brennan's Agri Contractors from 7 to 9 pm
Tractor and trailer safety, animal handling and sprays are all farm topics being discussed today in Leighlinbridge.
A farm safety demo and exhibition is taking place in Moanduff at Brennan’s Agri Contractors from 7 to 9 pm.
IFA Deputy President Brian Rushe, the Gardai and Teagasc are amongst those hosing the demonstrations and talks.