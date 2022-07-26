KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Farm Safety Demo & Exhibition taking place in Leighlinbridge today (Tuesday)

It's taking place in Moanduff at Brennan's Agri Contractors from 7 to 9 pm

Photo of Stephen Byrne Stephen Byrne26/07/2022
Tractor and trailer safety, animal handling and sprays are all farm topics being discussed today in Leighlinbridge.

IFA Deputy President Brian Rushe, the Gardai and Teagasc are amongst those hosing the demonstrations and talks.

