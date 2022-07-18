KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Farm Safety Week gets underway today (Monday)
Carlow IFA Chairperson John Nolan says it's a reminder to people about the dangers of farms
The tenth annual Farm Safety Week kicks off today.
The collaborative campaign, led by the IFA in Ireland, brings together farming organisations from Ireland and the UK to discuss the topic of safety on the farm.
Statistically, farming has the poorest safety record of any occupation.
IFA Chairperson for county Carlow John Nolan says that the event is a reminder to people, that farms are dangerous places.