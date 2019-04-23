KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Farmers in Kilkenny and Carlow urged to plan work in advance under new HSA campaign
A new farm inspection campaign is being started by the Health and Safety Authority today.
It comes after a local man was laid to rest over the weekend having been killed in a farm accident last week.
Johnny Phelan from Kilmacow, who was in his seventies, suffered fatal injuries while emptying a septic tank on a farm in Ferrybank.
The HSA’s campaign will focus on tractor and farm machinery. The advice is for farmers to plan their work in advance and ensure all drivers/operators have received formal training.