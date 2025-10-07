A local Fianna Fail MEP is calling for what she describes as a ‘post-mortem’ into her party’s failed presidential campaign, after Jim Gavin’s withdrawal from the race.

Cynthia Ní­ Mhurchú says Fianna Fail needs to be open and honest, to allow its supporters understand what happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ireland South representative from Carlow says accountability is essential if the party is to rebuild trust and credibility; “I think this review is necessary to help party members and volunteers and voters, supporters and councillors, backbenchers; all of us really to understand how key mistakes were made and to ensure that they’re not repeated in future contests and I think the party needs to be in listening mode, it needs to be open and honest about what happened so that we can learn from it, process it and move forward”.

She adds; “Wednesday’s Parliamentary Party meeting will be the ideal forum to ask questions, I think we to receive clear answers, we need to establish also a timeline of events surrounding the campaign’s collapse, I think that accountability is essential too if the party is going to rebuild trust, credibility and a belief that membership will be listened to”.