Challenges facing the business community are up for discussion at a Fine Gael conference in Carlow today.

A number of ministers are in attendance, including Finance Minister Paschal Donohue and Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, to hear from business-owners and employers ahead of next month’s budget.

Carlow-Kilkenny TD Catherine Callaghan outlined the top concerns.

“From what I’m hearing, the high cost of energy, the high cost of doing business, the discussion still about VAT, the proposed increase in the minimum wage, auto-enrollment that’s coming down the tracks, and for everybody, there’s the uncertainty of the global market at the moment.”