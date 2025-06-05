Two Kilkenny municipal districts have confirmed their new leadership for the year ahead — with all four key roles going to Fine Gael councillors.

In the Callan-Thomastown district, Cllr. Joe Lyons has been appointed Chair, with Cllr. Michael Doyle stepping in as Deputy.

Photographed below are: Cllr. Joe Lyons (centre) the new chair of the Callan-Thomastown Municipal District, with (L-R) Cllr. Brian Cleere, Director of Services Fiona Deegan, Cllr. Deirdre Cullen, and Cllr. Stephanie Doheny.

PHOTO Vicky Comerford

A similar arrangement has been made in the Piltown district, where Cllr. Pat Dunphy will take the lead as Chair, supported by Cllr. Fidelis Doherty as Deputy.

Cllr. Dunphy spoke to KCLR News following the announcement, saying he looks forward to working closely with local communities in the year ahead.