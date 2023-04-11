KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Fire crews from Carlow town and Tullow bring industrial blaze under control in early hours of this morning

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace11/04/2023
Carlow Fire Station (Google Maps)
An industrial fire in County Carlow’s been brought under control.

The blaze broke out at 8 o’clock last night at a premises in the Ballintrane area.

Crews from Carlow town and Tullow brigades attended with two pumping appliances and two water tankers used to ferry water.

They extinguished the fire at about 3 o’clock this morning.

No injuries were reported.

