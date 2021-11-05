First ABBA album in 40 years has a song with Kilkenny in it!

The first new album from Abba in 40 years is finally released today.

And there’s already one track on Voyage that’s bound to be a favourite locally with Kilkenny getting a name check.

The song titled When you danced with me has a bit of an Irish folk music feel to it and mentions Kilkenny in the opening line.

It’s not clear what the bands link to the Marble city is though.

Abba famously only played one gig in Ireland – that was in the RDS in Dublin in November 1979.