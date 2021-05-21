First sod to be turned today on South East Greenway which passes through Kilkenny

The first sod on the South East Greenway will be turned today- after almost coming to a “shuddering stop”.

That’s according to Wexford Cllr Ger Carthy, who will be joining Cllr Andrew Mc Guinness, the Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council and other local representatives, to mark the milestone this afternoon.

It’s as plans for another greenway from Rosslare to Waterford are in jeopardy due to moves to bring the rail link back into operation.

The U-turn for that route has happened due to a Strategic Review which is being undertaken on many old rail lines nationwide.

And Cllr Carthy’s told KCLR it’s only due to fortunate timing of the project that the Kilkenny Greenway wasn’t similarly affected, noting “We’re very fortunate that today we turned the sod on the New Ross to Waterford line and we’re very fortunate that we were so advanced before the strategic review was called upon that that line and that development may have come to a shuddering stop the same as the Rosslare to Waterford one”.

He adds “We were very fortunate that we had the line cleared, the rail was taken up and indeed today we turned the sod on it, myself and the Chair of Waterford and Kilkenny ar meeting in Rosbercon in New Ross today at 2pm to turn the sod on that development so we’re lucky that that was able to continue”.

