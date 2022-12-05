First ten acts announced for 2023 Electric Picnic in Co Laois

The first ten acts for next year’s Electric Picnic have been announced.

Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi and Fred Again are to headline the event at Stradbally, Co Laois from the first to the third of September.

Also on the bill are Niall Horan, Steve Lacy, IDLES, Rick Astley, Tom Odell, Amyl & The Sniffers and Jamie xx.

A wealth of talent from Carlow and Kilkenny have graced the stages in previous years and hopes are high many may make a return this year.

The remaining tickets for next year’s festival go on sale this Friday (9th Dec) at 10am via Ticketmaster.ie