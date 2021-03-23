Five accused of Carlow native’s murder in Australia last May to appear before the courts there in June

A date’s been set for the appearance of five people charged with the murder of a Carlow native in Australia.

Cian English moved from Bullock Park in Carlow Town with his family 16 years ago, first to the Caribbean and then to an eastern suburb of Brisbane.

Last May while at an apartment party the then 19-year-old suffered traumatic injuries after he fell from a fourth-floor balcony while allegedly trying to escape being robbed at knifepoint.

Three men and two teenage girls have been charged with his murder and a number of other charges, two of the accused adults have been remanded in custody while the third had his bail conditions continued after his grandparents offered their home as surety.

All three, with two female minors, will re-appear at the courts on June 8 – a year on from the laying to rest of Cian’s ashes in St Mary’s cemetery, Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow.