KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Five former Debenhams workers have begun an occupation at the closed Waterford store

It's at City Square Shopping Centre in the city

Avatar Edwina Grace 28/09/2020

Five people have started an occupation inside the closed Debenhams store in Waterford within the past hour.

Those inside the outlet at the City Square Shopping Centre are calling for talks between liquidator KPMG, the company, shop stewards & their representatives, Mandate Trade Union in their ongoing dispute for better redundancy terms.

It follows similar protests in Dublin & Cork.

Close