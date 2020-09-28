KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Five former Debenhams workers have begun an occupation at the closed Waterford store
It's at City Square Shopping Centre in the city
Five people have started an occupation inside the closed Debenhams store in Waterford within the past hour.
Those inside the outlet at the City Square Shopping Centre are calling for talks between liquidator KPMG, the company, shop stewards & their representatives, Mandate Trade Union in their ongoing dispute for better redundancy terms.
It follows similar protests in Dublin & Cork.