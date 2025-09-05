Cooperation between our two local authorities countine to try get a much needed flood relief scheme over the line.

Residents living on the border of Graiguenamanagh and Tinnahinch will have to wait until at least 2030 for completion of the project.

There has been calls for the development to be fast tracked after devastating flooding in recent years.

A presentation was made to members of the Bagenalstown MD yesterday which showed the initial cost of €10 million would now cost double.

Cllr Willie Quinn told KCLR News hes not surprised:

“Not really, because like I said, the way things are going at the moment is the cost of everything is just going up and all these reports, they all cost money and they all have to be done”.

“All these reports have to be got before you can send in a digger or a shovel to dig any part of an area like that, but it’s all for a good cause for the whole area there and when this project is completely finished it will be a major part of the development and it’ll great for the whole area”.