Old Leighlin and Palatine meet in the Michael Lyng Motors Carlow Senior Football Championship on Friday evening, with throw-in at 8.30pm in Netwatch Cullen Park.

Join us live on KCLR Plus for full commentary as the two sides battle it out in another important championship clash.

Coverage is with thanks to Dan Morrissey & Co, in a league of their own with a full range of concrete, quarry products, roof tiles, macadam and superfine ground limestone. See danmorrisseyandco.com.

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Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.

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