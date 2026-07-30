Rathvilly and Palatine meet in the Michael Lyng Motors Carlow Senior Football Championship on Friday evening, with throw-in at 8.30pm in Netwatch Cullen Park.

Join us live on KCLR Plus for full commentary as both sides look to strengthen their championship hopes.

Coverage is with thanks to Dan Morrissey & Co, in a league of their own with a full range of concrete, quarry products, roof tiles, macadam and superfine ground limestone. See danmorrisseyandco.com.

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Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.

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