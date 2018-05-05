Footballer seriously injured in Carlow assault said to be making good recovery

The Laois footballer who was the victim of a serious assault in Carlow last month is understood to be making a good recovery.

That’s according the manager of the county football team, John Sugrue, who says Danny O’Reilly is very close to returning to work and will remain with their panel for the rest of the season.

The Graiguecullen clubman suffered a fractured skull in an attack in Carlow after the Division Four Final win.

Two men who were charged over the assault were released on bail on the 5th of April.