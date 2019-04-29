Former Carlow based Writer in Residence’s collaboration with Leonard Cohen to be marked

A plaque to mark the collaboration between a local playwright and singer Leonard Cohen will be unveiled by President Michael D Higgins this week.

John MacKenna is originally from Castledermot and up to recently was Carlow County Library’s ‘Writer in Residence’.

The collaboration between himself and the late Leonard Cohen is called ‘Between Your Love and Mine’.

Speaking to KCLR News, John says he approached Leonard about doing something together in 2016.

The plaque will be unveiled in Athy this Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Requiem will be performed at a short tour in September including a Culture Night stop-off at VISUAL Carlow on Friday, September 20.