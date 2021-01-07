Former Carlow Councillor Jim Townsend has passed away

Carlow’s popular ex-councillor Jim Townsend has passed away.

Jim served as a Labour councillor for almost four decades, and was elected as a Senator in 1993.

His party colleague Will Paton is leading tributes to the former Cathaoirleach, and has expressed condolences to his family.

Cllr Pattton says the Bagenalstown man was a hugely inspirational figure;

“I was taken aback this morning to learn that our Jim had passed away last night. He was a gentleman, a man full of integrity and a true public servant” Will told KCLR News. “He was the person who inspired me to enter politics as a member of the Labour party and during my early formative years in Carlow County Council he was my mentor.

“He served on Carlow County Council I think for 40 years from 1979 to 2019. He was also a Senator for five years from 1993 to 1997. Jim was a very even-tempered man with a great sense of humour. He never shied away from taking leadership, especially on the difficult issues and even when it wasn’t popular to do so. To his family and friends I’d like to express my deep condolences at this time.”