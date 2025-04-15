Tributes are being paid following the death of Benny McDonagh, a former Green Party candidate for the local elections in the Piltown Municipal District.

Mr. McDonagh, who had lived in Piltown since the mid-1990s, was a well-known and much-loved figure in the local community. He had worked closely with former Minister for Heritage, Malcolm Noonan, over several decades and was a passionate advocate for environmental and heritage issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a heartfelt notice on RIP.ie, it was shared that “Our lovely Benny left us on Sunday, listening to his favourite music surrounded by his favourite people.”

Mr McDonagh’s funeral service will take place at St. Mary’s Church in Kells, County Kilkenny, on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

He is remembered fondly for his warmth, dedication, and lifelong commitment to community and conservation.