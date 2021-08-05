Former soldier seeks those in Carlow and Kilkenny who served as UN Peacekeepers in Congo in 1960s

A call’s going out for local people who served as UN peacekeepers in Congo in the 1960s.

Former soldier Paddy Horohan wants to get in touch with them to organise a reunion parade next summer.

He was only 16 himself when he served with the Irish army, finding himself in Africa just after the Seige of Jadotville when aged 17.

Paddy, who also previously worked with KCLR, has been telling our Sue Nunn that there’s a hope to hold the parade in Kilkenny Castle next May.

