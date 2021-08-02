Four out of five road deaths take place on rural roads according to report by the Roads Safety Authority

With the bank holiday weekend coming to an end, roads around the country are expected to be busy.

New research by the RSA, has found four out of five road deaths this year have taken place on rural roads.

The report stated 12 noon to 4pm is the riskiest time.

Brian Farrell of the RSA is urging road users, especially those travelling in rural areas, to take extreme care.

Meanwhile, Gardaí continue to be out in force on routes across Carlow and Kilkenny – details on that here