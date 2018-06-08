Four people charged over Carlow armed robbery to appear in court today

Four people have now been charged in relation to Wednesday’s armed robbery in Carlow.

At about 2.30am in the morning, two men – one of whom was armed with a gun, and the other a knife – entered Topaz in Tinryland just off Junction 5 on the M9.

No-one was injured in the robbery despite a shot being fired.

Gardaí subsequently arrested three men and a woman – all aged in their 20s.

They were charged late last night in relation to the incident and are to appear before Carlow District Court at 10am this morning.