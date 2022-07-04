Fourth round of covid vaccines to roll out in Autumn as numbers in hospital with virus increase

853 people with Covid19 were in Irish hospitals last night – 120 of them in the South East.

The HSE says 45 are at University Hospital Waterford – the sixth highest in the country.

30 are in hospital in Tipperary with 27 in Wexford and 18 at St Luke’s for Carlow and Kilkenny with two in the local intensive care unit.

It comes as Taoiseach Michael Martin says the roll out of a fourth round of Covid vaccines would take place in the autumn.

The second booster which is already available to over 65s, may also provide additional protection against latest variants.

According to the Irish Independent, vaccine manufacturers are looking at updating the current jab.