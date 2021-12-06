KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Free antigen tests proposed for third level students
Third level students are to be given free antigen tests on campus.
The Government is to announce a 9 million euro fund for colleges to provide the tests.
Higher education institutes will be able to apply to the Department for funding to supply antigen tests to students on campus free of charge.
Higher Education Minister Simon Harris says students have been asking for assistance with the cost of tests.
An awareness campaign will also be rolled out to show how to use the tests properly.