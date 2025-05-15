Residents of Ballyknockan Manor in Leighlinbridge, County Carlow say they’ve been “left behind” for over a decade, trapped in a half-completed estate plagued by planning delays, unclear ownership, and a lack of basic infrastructure and amenities for families.

Nicky Glenden, a long-time resident who moved into the estate 13 years ago, described the initial hope of owning an affordable home, only to see the estate left unfinished for years after the economic downturn.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When we moved in, we were full of excitement,” he said. “But it quickly turned into a nightmare.”

Ballyknockan Manor began as a ghost estate—partially built and then abandoned when the 2008 financial crisis hit. Over the years, residents formed committees, maintained the common green area with their own funds, and tried to bring attention to their concerns. But support from local authorities and developers has been inconsistent, and communication scarce.

Things took a fresh turn in late 2023 when BHA Construction began works on 39 new homes at the rear of the estate. A letter was dropped through residents’ doors, stating that the community green would be used as a construction depot—temporarily.

“‘Temporary’ has turned into six months of overgrowth, fencing hazards, and nowhere for children to play,” said Nicky. “We were promised a playground. They dumped a slide on a hill, stuck a few logs in the ground, and never came back.”

Local councillor Michael Doran acknowledged the delays, attributing many of them to legal complications involving housing allocations and developer transitions.

“The Council only recently received the keys to the 38 finished homes,” he confirmed. “Now that we have possession, the next step is allocating the houses to families in need. After that, the green will be reinstated and made safe.”

But for residents, the delay has already done damage. “We’ve been maintaining that green area ourselves for years. Now it’s four feet high with weeds and dangerous for kids,” said Nicky, who recently helped cut back overgrown grass with other residents.

With no play area, an unsafe entrance due to construction fencing, and long waits for basic services, residents say they’ve lost faith in official timelines. “We’re not against development,” Nicky added. “But we’ve been patient for years. It’s time the promises were kept—and our kids had somewhere safe to play.”

Despite recent progress with housing allocations, residents say they’re watching closely to see if long-promised improvements to infrastructure, access, and recreation are finally delivered.