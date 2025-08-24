The Arts Council has awarded bursaries totalling almost 145,000 to eight artists across Carlow and Kilkenny

Each award valued up to €20,000 provides receipients with the time and resources to focus on their creativity in visual arts, theatre, dance, music, Literature and film.

Awards have been made in every county, as well as to artists based in Northern Ireland and internationally.

The lucky artists are Mark Buckeridge, Tadhg O’Sullivan and Deirdre Griffin in Carlow while Kate Fahey, Juana Robles, Nuala Roche, Tim Smyth and Niamh Mulvey are from Kilkenny.

Chair of the Arts Council Maura McGrath said that the awards were about giving artists time.

“Time to think, to create, to experiment, and to develop their craft. These artists are working across an extraordinary range of disciplines, and their projects will have a lasting impact not only on their own practices but also on audiences and communities across Ireland and beyond.”