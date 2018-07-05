Funding of €30,000 granted for works near Knockroe Passage tomb in South Kilkenny

A number of years after the application first went in, funding has now been granted for works near Knockroe Passage Tomb.

South Kilkenny Historical Society are to get €30,000 for a new turning area and car park on a narrow bóithrín.

Chairman of the Society, Eddie Synnot says the site gets lots of visitors every year but it’s been very difficult for people to get there.

Speaking to KCLR News he says that problem will now be fixed.