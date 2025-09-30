The community in Ballyragget have set up a Go Fund Me Page to raise funds to improve facilities at the Canon Malone Hall.

The hall is the centre of the community and they’ve used it for retirement groups, bake sales, choir practise, funeral after’s, birthday parties and more.

Emma Beiko set up the fundraiser on behalf of the people in the area and told KCLR news what she hopes to do with the funds raised; ”I’d like to see a new floor in the hall, painted, updated bathroom and just overall TLC. I think once it’s updated and warmer we will really see the space utilised.”

