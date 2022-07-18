Funeral of former Carlow Kilkenny TD Bobby Aylward taking place today (Monday)

The funeral of former Carlow Kilkenny TD Bobby Aylward is taking place at lunchtime today (Monday).

The former Fianna Fáil TD and long-serving member of Kilkenny County Council will be laid to rest after a requiem mass at All Saints Church in Knockmoylan at 1 pm.

Carlow Kilkenny TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says he had a love of his area.

“It’s really very sad and I want to give my sympathies to his wife and to his family and to the community of Ballyhale,” said Jennifer.

“I know myself the love of politics and love of his community and the GAA of course that Bobby had, he was always talking about South Kilkenny and Ballyhale in the Dail”.

“I only worked for a very short time with Bobby, but he had a love of his area, he loved going home, when you were talking to him it was always about going home to his family, he was just a lovely lovely man”.