A man in his 50s and two women in their 30s have been arrested in connection with the arson attack which claimed the lives of four members of the same family in Waterford City on Tuesday last, October 13th.

They were arrested for alleged offences contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act. All three have been detained under section 50 Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Garda Stations located in the Eastern region.

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Separately this morning, a man and a woman charged in connection with the Birchwood Estate attack were further remanded in custody following a hearing at Waterford District Court.

Jessica Dalton (31), with an address in Waterford city, and 21-year-old Cian Stacey, of no fixed abode, were charged with Section 4 assault causing serious harm against two individuals, who cannot be named for legal reasons. Both are also charged with criminal damage.

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Judge Catriona Murray remanded Ms Dalton in custody to appear before the court on November 17th through a video link. Mr Stacey appeared before this morning’s hearing via video link with his next appearance also set for November 17th, also via video link. Both were granted free legal aid.

A sizeable gathering of people assembled outside Waterford Courthouse this morning, in addition to the considerable Garda presence in the environs of the Courthouse.

Philip and Kim English, along with two of their sons, Callum (12) and Jayden (9), died following an arson attack on their home at Birch Avenue on the outskirts of Waterford City. Their joint Funeral Mass took place at the nearby Sacred Heart Church yesterday: “Forces of darkness” destroyed Waterford household, mourners told

Gardaí conducting a murder investigation are continuing to appeal to anyone with information in relation to last Tuesday’s attack to contact the Garda investigation team at Waterford Garda station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any member of An Garda Síochána that they may know.