Further calls to separate church and state after Mother and Baby Homes report was published

There are further calls for the church and state to be fully separated following the Mother and Baby Homes report.

The majority of children across the country attend schools under Catholic patronage.

More than 2,000 people have also signed a petition for the angelus to be removed from RTÉ television every evening.

General Secretary of the Catholic Primary School Management Association, Seamus Mulconroy, says the future of religious schools is a completely separate issue than this weeks report.

“The bishops have already indicated that they’re open to divestment where there is a local demand, so I think there is an agreement on that and I think that in the fulness of time that it will occur” said Mr Mulconroy.

“I do think though that there’s a need to divorce this from the events and report that has just come out, I think policy should be debated on their merits and not on historical analogies, and I think that is important” he said.