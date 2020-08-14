Garda operation underway to prevent crowds at cancelled Borris Fair

There’s a Gardai operation in Borris for the weekend to prevent people travelling into the Carlow town.

The Borris Fair was due to be on Saturday August 15th but has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Local Gardai are appealing to traders and the public not to travel for the traditional fair and say checkpoints are being mounted all around the Carlow town to stop visitor gathering there.

Inspecter Audrey Dormer says checkpoints went up on Friday just like every other year and visitors travelling for the fair will be turned back.