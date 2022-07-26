Garda Station in Leighlinbridge Co Carlow that shut nearly 10 years ago could be set to re-open

Leighlinbridge may finally be getting its garda station back after nearly 10 years without it.

It shut its doors in January 2013 but around 6 years ago there was talk that it could be one earmarked for reopening.

A Joint Policing Committee meeting in Carlow on Monday heard from Chief Superintendent Padraig Dunne who said that the force aims to refurbish the building and use it for extra accommodation for Carlow.

He outlined plans to have it reopened as a garda station in some form, manned by one person.

Local Councillor Michael Doran has long campaigned for it to reopen:

“Certainly we would very much welcome a Garda presence back again in Leighlin and with the hope of re-opening a part-time station in the village”