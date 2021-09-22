KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardaí warn about social media blackmail scam
Teenage boys are being targeted
Teenagers are being urged not to accept friend requests from people they don’t know.
It comes as a social media scam targeting teenage boys circulates.
The young people are being tricked into sending explicit photos of themselves before being told the images will be sent to their families and friends, if they don’t hand over money.
The matter is being investigated by Gardaí who are warning about the dangers of befriending strangers online.