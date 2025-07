Investigations have been launched after a man died in a workplace accident in County Wicklow.

It happened in the Rathdrum area yesterday (Wednesday, 2nd July) afternoon at 3:30pm.

An Irish Coast Guard helicopter was tasked to a building site but didn’t land, as the man died from his injuries at the scene.

His body was removed to St. Columcille’s Hospital in Loughlinstown where a post-mortem exam will take place.

Both Gardaí­ and the HSA are investigating.