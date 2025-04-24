Residents in the Castlecomer area are being urged to stay vigilant following a burglary in the area yesterday.

Gardaí have launched an investigation and are appealing for any CCTV footage from Maryville, Hillside View, or Donaguile Heights that may assist in identifying those involved.

The incident comes just days after a group of youths were reported acting suspiciously in Ballyraggett on Monday — an event that led to a Garda car chase.

Investigators are working to determine whether the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with relevant footage or information is asked to contact their local Garda station as soon as possible.