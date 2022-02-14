Gardaí appeal for help in tracing 13 year old boy missing from Carlow

Gardaí are looking for help in tracing the whereabouts of William O’Leary, who went missing from the Carlow area on Sunday, 13th February 2022.

The 13 year old is described as being 5′ 5″ with a slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt, blue denim jeans a black North Face jacket.

Anyone with information on William’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow on 059 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.