Gardaí appeal for help in tracing 37 year old missing Wicklow man

There’s an appeal for help in tracking down a man missing from his home in Wicklow.

37 year old Damien Bain is missing from his home in Wicklow Town since Friday July 15th.

He was last seen in Blessington on Monday 18th of July.

He’s described as 5ft 8″ in height and of slim build with short brown hair and green eyes.

Gardaí and his family are concerned for his welfare and they are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.